PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor Police say they made a homicide arrest near Northeast 1st Street, just west of the Pryor cemetery, Monday morning.
Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell posted to Facebook around 6 a.m. saying Travis Ballard crashed his car after a chase then got out and ran near the Pryor Hospital.
Chief Cantrell says Ballard was on the run for about an hour and half, until someone out walking reported seeing a suspicious person near the Pryor High School baseball fields.
Details on what homicide this arrest is related to have not been released but Chief Cantrell did say details would need to come from Bixby Police.
Washington Irving Park has been closed in Bixby all morning with crime scene tape up. Bixby's police chief confirms that scene is related to this arrest.
Bixby police say a woman's body was found at the park but have not identified her.