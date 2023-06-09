TULSA, Okla. – The person who walked into a New York City police precinct and admitted to killing a man in 2020 admitted guilt in federal court in the death and dismemberment of a Broken Arrow man in 2019.
Alex Ray Scott pled guilty to second-degree murder in Indian County in connection with the death of Robin Skocdopole on Sept. 15, 2019.
Scott reportedly transitioned to female while in jail in New York.
An affidavit details that when Scott turned herself over to New York police in 2020, admitting to the murder of 64 year-old Kenneth Savinski in Manhattan, officers found the ID of the Broken Arrow man her, starting the investigation.
According to the plea deal, Scott admitted to hitting Skocdopole in the head with a hammer, killing him and then using a chainsaw to dismember his body.
Scott disposed of the body parts by scattering them around Broken Arrow, leaving an arm in a dumpster, the head in a wooded area and the torso near a creek, according to court documents.
Part of the plea agreement also asks Scott to help the government find the victim’s head.
A date for sentencing has not been set, but the Government is recommending 45 years in prison for Scott.