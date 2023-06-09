TULSA, Okla. — Tyler Parrett said he is happy to be leaving the hospital but he’s still sore.
His lung healed and his liver function is back to normal, both were factors in his being released from Saint Francis Hospital on Friday.
Parrett will be staying with his parents until he can walk up the stairs in his own apartment.
He is going home just four days after the crash that killed his friend Andrew Berryman.
Parrett said he is going home with a heavy heart, offering wisdom and sharing his heart full of compassion as he starts his journey of recovery.
"Looking at the wreck and the damage, we both should have died,” he said.
Parrett said the day was like any other day, running errands with Berryman, and it gives him perspective.
"It turned out to be the last time,” he said. “So, definitely a stark reminder of just how precious life is and how quickly someone can be taken from you."
Since the crash, Parrett has put into practice his message.
"Tell your people you love them and don't take for granted because it's really not guaranteed,” he said.
And Parrrett said he can’t wait to drive again.
“It's all I've been thinking about,” he said. “I love driving."
Though it changed his life forever, Parrett said he has some sympathy for the driver who caused the crash that killed his friend and seriously injured him.
That driver is 14-year-old Jakoby Lee-Golston. He was charged with first degree felony murder on Thursday.
"Fifteen-year-olds don't know what the heck they're doing. They're kids,” Parrett said. “But, I do think it was deserved. He almost took two lives so actions do have to have consequences at the end of the day so I think it's a very fair charge."
His main concern was his own mother.
"I remember hearing her kind of break down when she saw me in the trauma room and that, of course, that's going to be any mother's reaction to what I looked like,” he said. “I can't even imagine that feeling. I just remember I want her to know I was going to be ok."
His mother, Cassie Friedman, is grateful he is alive.
"I was screaming. I don't even know what I was doing but I know that I was sobbing,” she said. “And that's when he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, 'It's okay, mama, I'm okay.' He said, 'Mama, you didn't raise no b----.”
She said that’s when she knew he was okay.
Parrett’s father, Jay Friedman, said there were wrappers all over the trauma room floor when they arrived.
"I was a medic in the Army. I knew what that meant. That meant that people were really hustling and there was something going on,” he said. “And so that was hard to see, but then seeing him and the condition he was in was a real struggle, but at the same time, the relief and "Praise God he's still alive."
That’s something for which all three of them are grateful.
Parrett’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical expenses.