TULSA, Okla. — Main Street America is seeking input from residents, employees, and visitors of Kendall Whittier Main Street (KWMS) to help guide the future of KWMS.
To get that input, there will be a survey available through Aug. 11 to gauge people’s experiences in Kendall Whittier and what they’d like to see in the area.
The survey is available in English and Spanish and will take around five to 10 minutes to complete.
“Surveys like this are crucial to helping inform Main Street America about your experience with Kendall Whittier’s commercial district and with Kendall Whittier Main Street,” said Jessica Jackson Seay, executive director of KWMS. “The survey is anonymous, and your input will make us more knowledgeable on the needs and desires of the community.”
The survey asks what people like and dislike about Kendal Whittier and asks about top destinations, desired business types, housing and what would make living in Kendal Whittier better.
In late August, Main Street America will be in Kendall Whittier to meet with business owners, property owners, elected officials and others.
After the conservations and the survey, Main Street America will speak with the Board of Directors of KWMS about KWMS’ new Transformation Strategy.
“Main Street America will be using this data when they come in late August to provide training and direction on Transformation Strategies,” Jackson Seay said. “The Transformation Strategies will serve as a guiding post for developing priorities and strategies for the next five years.”
KWMS was started in 2010 by community members who wanted to create more vibrancy in the area, KWMS said. Since its inception, $175 million has been reinvested in Kendall Whittier, more than 100 businesses have opened and 375 jobs have been created.