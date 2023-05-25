Okla. - During the State Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Ryan Walters said new teacher applications are through the roof for the state.
Superintendent Ryan Walters says new teacher applications are through the roof
Tanya Modersitzki
Walters shared with the board, they've already received 500 teacher applications - even some teachers from other states. Read MoreSuperintendent Ryan Walters says new teacher applications are through the roof
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wagoner, northeastern Okmulgee, northwestern Muskogee and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stonebluff, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include... Broken Arrow... Bixby... Haskell... Stonebluff... Leonard... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
