Superintendent Ryan Walters says new teacher applications are through the roof

PHOTO CREDIT: Ryan Walters' Facebook page 

Okla. - During the State Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Ryan Walters said new teacher applications are through the roof for the state.

This comes weeks after the announcement of teacher pay raises and the historic investment into Oklahoma education.
 
Walters shared with the board, they've already received 500 teacher applications - even some teachers from other states.
 
"In less than three weeks we've had 500 teachers go through the process. We haven't even begun advertising the program yet. By the end of the summer we will have launched the most successful teacher recruitment program," he said.
 
According to Justin Holcomb with Walters' office, this time last year Oklahoma was losing teachers. He adds, under Walters' leadership, the state is gaining new teacher applications at an unprecedented rate.

