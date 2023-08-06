TULSA, Okla. — Six years ago today, an EF2 tornado cut through Tulsa, damaging businesses and homes and injuring 30 people, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information storm events database.
NCEI said the tornado started around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2017, near E. 36th St. and S. Harvard Ave.
The tornado then moved southeast for about 7 miles before dissipating near E. 51st St, and S. 145th E. Ave, NCEI said.
NCEI said the worst damage was near E. 41st St. and S. Yale Ave. and E. 41st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., where multiple businesses were damaged or destroyed.
30 people were injured in the tornado and there was more than $50 million in property damage, according to NCEI.
NCEI says based on the damage, maximum estimated wind in the tornado was 120 to 130 mph.
An EF2 tornado is a tornado with maximum wind estimates, based on damage, between 111 to 135 mph.