Suicide Prevention Month: Non-profits working to prevent teen suicides

OWASSO, Okla. -- September is Suicide Prevention Month.
During We Matter Week, students at Owasso High School are learning how to spot warning signs so they’ll know what to do.
Though many might shy away from the heavy topic, students are training how to help prevent deaths by suicide.
“It’s very important because you know, almost 20 years ago, a lot of people didn’t want to talk about suicide,” said Michele Magalassi, who started the Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
Michele Magalassi and her husband, Billy, started the Magalassi Foundation in 2004 after their son Brandon, who was in 8th grade, died by suicide.
“Such a smart kid. He was in National Honor Society. He was involved in football. He had a pretty big group, circle of friends,” she said.
Magalassi said that hindsight is 20/20 when seeing those warning signs.
“There were signs there that we felt like he was suffering from depression. At the time, I didn’t quite recognize it,” she said.
Eleven years ago, she launched We Matter Week alongside CREOKS Health Services so that students such as Abram Smith will keep the topic from going taboo.
“Through this training it's going to make me more aware of what to do in the future. I think of it kind of like CPR, so sure. Someone can have the idea of what to do with CPR, and it might do a little bit of good, but if they've actually gone through the training, and know the steps to take, it's going to work a lot better for the person they're trying to help,” the high school junior said.
T-shirts from the foundation not only show the lifeline phone number 988, they carry with them a message: “Whether life is up, down or sideways, it can be tough; but so are you! choose to live!”
If you’re suffering with mental health issues or just need to access resources, call or text 988.