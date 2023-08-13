Stylists, barbers, students offer free haircuts at Tulsa Tech Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Kids were able to get free haircuts Sunday afternoon from barbers, stylists and Tulsa Tech students.
Tulsa Tech’s annual back-to-school barber cut off took place Sunday afternoon at Tulsa Tech’s Peoria Campus near E. 36th St. N. and N. Peoria. Ave.
“Today it’s like a back-to-school pep rally for the kids, not only are they getting haircuts, but they’re also getting school supplies and other really important resources that they’re going to need throughout the school year,” Tulsa Tech Master Barber Instructor Chuck Jones said.
Jones said with so many things parents need to do and buy for the school year, a free haircut is a relief.
“By us offering free haircuts for this back-to-school event really gives a parent a break, it gives a student an opportunity to have that confidence that they need before they go to school,” Jones said.
Jones said he and others are happy to be part of the event.
“It’s not just a treat for me, but it’s a treat for everybody like me, all the barbers and stylists that come out, all of the other vendors that donate food and backpacks, the community really come together to make sure our kids are inspired for the school year,” Jones said.
Tulsa Tech said nearly 200 families came in for haircuts.
Jones also said this event isn’t the only way Tulsa Tech helps with haircuts.
“We also do a tour of Tulsa, where Tulsa Tech barbers will show up at different back-to-school cut offs to do this very same thing to help kids get the inspiration they need before they go back to school,” Jones said.