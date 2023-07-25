TULSA, Okla. — Students at Council Oak Elementary school are making tie-dye shirts and paper mache pumpkins, just some of the project-based learning to reinforce what they're reading in the classroom in the expanded summer programming, "Ready. Set. Summer."
Teachers and students told FOX23 the programming gives them more confidence going back to school in a few weeks.
One of those projects is student-designed promotional material for the book they just finished reading, James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl.
The expanding programming comes from federal recovery funding and allows Tulsa Public Schools to use more resources to include field trips and community partners, to reinforce educating students and fill the gap created by distance learning during COVID.
TPS officials said they are on track to spend that federal funding by the September 2024 deadline and are looking for long-term funding to continue the expanded programming.
Caroline Shaw is the executive director of Family, Community and Youth Empowerment at Tulsa Public Schools.
She said expanding programming, like Ready. Set. Summer, is a win-win for students, parents and teachers.
She said it prepares students for the academic year ahead of them by enriching both their education and their relationships with peers and teachers.
The programming is free to parents and it allows teachers to continue teaching during their summers.