BIXBY, Okla. — The Learning Experience daycare center in Bixby says they're helping babies find their early voices by using American Sign Language to communicate with the children.
FOX23 spoke with Amy Galbraith who teaches at the center and talked about how they use sign language in the classroom.
"Here at The Learning Experience, we use sign language throughout the day to communicate with our children." Galbraith said. "We encourage sign language not only at meal time but also at centers, art and play."
Galbraith said as a teacher she has seen a significant difference in communication with the children using sign language.
"Some children just communicate differently and they need more tools to learn how to do so, and I do believe that with all the tools we give them they’re able to communicate," Galbraith said.
FOX23 also spoke with the center's director Jessica Fox who said every sign the children learn in the classroom are provided to the families as well so that the children can continue learning outside of the classroom and are able to build that bridge at home.
"Integrating American sign language in our classroom is creating a positive difference," Fox said. "It enhances our little learner’s cognitive skills development, it builds their cognitive function and their reasoning skills, their memory, their problem solving, their thinking skills, it helps with engaging with our families."
"Infants begin with about twelve of the basic signs," Fox explained. "So more, please, help, thank you, mom, dad. Then we continue to add with more signs with each age group."
After they have finished as preschoolers in the program, they would have already learned up to fifty signs within that school year, she added.
"I really do think that other learning centers can benefit from introducing American Sign Language into the classroom," Fox said. "It just helps the little learners engage and better communicate with the world around them."
There are currently only two The Learning Experience locations which are in the Jenks and Bixby areas, however a new center is opening in Broken Arrow.