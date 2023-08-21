TULSA, Okla. — Even high school athletes who have been working out in the summer heat are susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Green Country is in the grip of triple-digit heat with no relief in sight anytime soon and student athletes need to exercise caution.
It’s not just the temperature, it’s a number of factors, including the dew point.
That’s why high schools like Union use the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature in determining if their student athletes will practice outdoors when it heats up.
According to the CDC, signs of heat exhaustion include the following:
- Heavy Sweating.
- Fast weak pulse.
- Nausea or vomiting.
- Muscle cramps.
- Dizziness or headaches.
- Fainting.
Symptoms of heat stroke include the following:
- High body temperature.
- Fast, strong pulse.
- Headache.
- Dizziness.
- Nausea.
- Confusion.
- Losing consciousness.
Heat stroke can be life threatening, and is considered a medical emergency.
That means calling 911. And not giving the person anything to drink.
To avoid heat-related illnesses, taking frequent breaks, drinking plenty of water and working out during the cooler parts of the day is advised.