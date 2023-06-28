CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – A woman was injured after a tree blew onto her car while she was driving in Craig County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reported.
Troopers responded to the crash near CR S 4460 and CR E 160 near Bluejacket.
Troopers said the 48-year-old driver was pinned for about 10 minutes before being freed by firefighters.
The woman was taken to a Joplin hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said a 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident and were not hurt.