Storms leave power outages, tree debris across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — There are multiple power outages, downed lines and tree debris in the road across Tulsa after severe moved across the area Saturday night.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said crews are currently working to clear roads and PSO is working to restore power.
TPD says to NOT drive over downed power lines or large tree debris.
TPD is currently advising people to stay off the roads and stay at home if possible.
TPD said if you see a downed tree, you can report it at 918-596-9488.
The City of Tulsa said power outages or down lines can be reported on the PSO website or by calling 833-776-6884.
The City of Tulsa also said if you smell gas, to leave the area and call 911.
To view outages across Green Country, click here.