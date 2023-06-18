BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tulsa wasn’t the only area that took a hit last night, as FOX23’s Alexa Mostrom saw when she was in Broken Arrow.
Debris covered the roads in Broken Arrow after a storm swept through Saturday night.
The wind damage left a lot of neighbors with work to do.
“Lot of debris, lot of leaves everywhere, lot of fences are down, it was pretty bad,” said John Owens.
Owens has been cleaning up his yard all morning. His tree broke apart and fell onto his house. He's been chopping up the branches to make cleanup easier.
"I put it in 2003 when I built this house, the wind last night took it down,” Owens said.
The tree isn’t his only problem.
"I got an inground pool I had a hibiscus plant and a whiskey barrel that takes two people to lift somehow it went in the pool, was sitting straight up,” Owens said.
Owens says his family kept a close eye on the weather.
"We was up all night, we was up all night, wasn't sure what’s going to happen even though there's wind there could be something else behind it,” he said.
Just down the street from Owens’ home, the road is full of broken telephone poles.
Owens is glad there isn’t extensive damage to his house. However, he believes cleanup may take some time.
"It’s going to take a while but hey we're all going to get through it thank God everybody was safe,” Owens said.