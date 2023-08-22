Storm brush pick up scheduled for Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioner Steve Hendrix of District 2 announced the scheduled dates for the storm brush pickup from the storm-related damage caused on August 14.
Hendrix announced the dates for the pickup are August 23 through September 14.
Residents who live within a 16-mile radius must have the brush placed at their curbside no later than August 22. Crews will come pick it up the following day. They will only go street-by-street once and will not return, according to the announcement.
The brush pick up is for the corridor that was hit the most during the storm, which is (north to south) 106th St. N going south to 46th St. N then (east to west) from 145th E. Ave. to 209th E. Ave.
Areas annexed by the city of Owasso or private additions are not included.
For any questions, call the District 2 County Barn at (918) 443-2441.