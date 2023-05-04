CHECOTAH, Okla. — Checotah Police say the band trailer stolen from the high school band and color guard in April has been found.
Investigators tell FOX23 they received a tip on where to find the trailer. It was found on the side of the highway near town.
It had been painted black, which police believe was to "camouflage" it so it wouldn't be recognized. Police believe the thieves most likely were planning to sell the stolen trailer.
Police say about $17,000 worth of equipment, housed in the trailer at the time it was taken, is now "destroyed and burnt."
The investigation is ongoing but police say they do have a person of interest.