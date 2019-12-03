  • Stitt files Oklahoma election paperwork on behalf of Trump

    Updated:

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Gov. Kevin Stitt returned to the Oklahoma State Election Board on Tuesday, but this time he's not on the ballot.
    • Stitt turned in official filing paperwork on behalf of the Trump campaign for the president to run for reelection in Oklahoma.
    • The filing period is open through Wednesday. As of this writing, four other Republicans have joined Trump in filing to run for president in Oklahoma: Zoltan G. Istvan, Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, Matthew John Matern and Bob Ely.
    • The Democratic candidates are Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris (Harris suspended her campaign a day after filing,) Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick, Michael Blomberg, Tom Steyer and Joe Biden.

