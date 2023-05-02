Stilwell woman loses family in pandemic, now fighting aggressive breast cancer

STILWELL, Okla. - Kristy Young Rust learned on Feb. 22, 2023 that she has triple-negative breast cancer.
Rust is an Oklahoman through and through. She grew up in Stillwell. She was the 1998 Stilwell Strawberry Queen. She graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, in May of 2000. Rust is a mom of two boys.
“I had a clear mammogram on September 20, 2022. A little over three months later on January 9, 2023, I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and saw a lump on my left breast,” said Rust.
She had a biopsy done on Feb. 21, 2023 and the next day she was informed of the diagnosis.
“I will be going through about four months of chemotherapy. I'm keeping a positive attitude,” said Rust. “The growth I went through during my trauma has enabled me to face it head-on and without fear.”
Rust said she would describe the pandemic as, “Unbelievable. I went from making plans for spring break to wondering if my family would survive. I lost my family.”
Both of Rust's parents died of COVID within mere weeks of each other.
As the pandemic emerged, Rust’s sister tested positive for the coronavirus.
“My sister had been in the hospital in Tulsa for a few days but was texting us regularly. On the afternoon of March 21st, 2020 we received word that my sister would be placed on a ventilator to help her lungs heal. By 9:30 that night I was calling an ambulance to take my mom to the hospital. She was taken to Fayetteville, Arkansas,” said Rust. “I was able to see her on March 24, 2020. I only got to stay in her room for a few minutes. I was dressed in a hazmat suit, two pairs of gloves, a mask, two pairs of shoe coverings, a head covering, a mask, and a plastic face covering as well. My mom passed away two days later due to complications from COVID. She was the first Covid death in Washington County Arkansas. Five days after my mom passed away, while my sister was on a ventilator, I had to call an ambulance to my home to take my father to the same hospital my mom had just passed away in. He too was placed on a ventilator.”
The last time that Rust spoke to her daddy was May 22, 2020. When his health took an inevitable turn, doctors urged Rust to head to the hospital.
Around noon on May 27, 2020, Rust got suited up again in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and said her goodbyes.
The next day Rust was notified that her father had passed away.
“My sister recovered, came home, and moved into my parents' house,” said Rust.
Her parents’ house was actually on the same property as her own. Having her sister as her new neighbor, was a good thing as she needed her support in the year after her parents died.
“I couldn't get through the day without crying for more than a year,” said Rust. “I spent the better part of a year in a deep pit of depression and self-destruction.
Rust says she gained about 60-70 pounds from 2019-2021.
“I weighed over 200 pounds and I’m 5’1. I’m supposed to be petite,” said Rust.
Rust says she started a strict Keto diet in early Aug. 2021.
Around the same time her youngest son shared with her his deepest fear.
“He was scared that I would be the next family member to die,” said Rust. “I knew I had to do everything in my power to make sure I was still around for my kids. But, tragedy hit us again when my sister unexpectedly passed away on August 15, 2021,” said Rust.
She could have fallen back into the pain she was working to rise up from, instead, she continued to press forward in her life. Rust lost about 98 pounds through Keto and is now successfully maintaining her weight loss.
“I reconnected with an old friend shortly before my sister passed away and we got married on July 16, 2022. He’s my biggest supporter, my fiercest protector, my best friend. He is my favorite. I went to beauty school and got my esthetician license in January 2022. I started a new career! I'm now self-employed and loving what I do,” said Rust.
Bill Rust is her other half and says that the journey forward now is one they take together.
“She taught me that weakness isn’t the end of everything. it’s a chance to regroup, recover, revive and rebuild,” said Bill. “Kristy and I encourage each other to grow as people.”
The day she started her business, Forever Young Esthetics in late March of 2022. It happed to be the second anniversary of her mother’s passing.
“In many ways, she was there in spirit,” said Rust.
A former co-worker of Rust, Heather Husted started a GoFundMe to help with the living expenses and the medical bills.
She says she has experienced overwhelming love and support from the community as she has been battling her cancer.
A friend of hers, Teresa Fishinghawk owns a boutique in Stilwell and wanted to help Rust and her family through this difficult time.
Fishinghawk designed a couple of t-shirts for Rust. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Rust's family. Rust says that the sales recently helped them cover their electric bill.
“Each and every trial and hard season I've endured in life has not only been a chance to learn and grow but it's another chance to connect with others who are also hurting. I see miracles in my life every day. I have air in my lungs, I'm married to my best friend and fiercest protector, and my kids are healthy. I've got a great medical team and I know I'm going to beat this. It may not be an easy path, but it's one I will try my hardest to travel with dignity and grace,” said Rust. "I thank God every single day for this life."