STILWELL, Okla. -- The small-knit community of Stilwell was left “confused” and “hurt” when former elementary school teacher, Lawrence Fourkiller was charged with six counts of child abuse, according to a Federal Indictment that was filed on June 14 and unsealed this week.
The Federal Indictment stated that Fourkiller sexually abused six different children all under the age of 12.
“It was shocking to find out that there were multiple victims. You did not realize that there were that many or that there were others, to begin with,” said a family member of one of Fourkiller’s alleged victims. The family member wanted to remain anonymous to protect the identity of the victim.
“She was in second grade when the abuse occurred and it was occurring on school grounds daily,” said the family member. “ I do not believe that the school reported it to the appropriate authorities. Fourkiller is a tribal member and so he should have initially immediately been reported to the federal agents. And they did not do that,” said the family member.
FOX23 also spoke with two parents whose children are students at Stilwell Public Schools. They wanted to remain anonymous as they feared retaliation for being recognized in speaking out.
“We heard about it in mid-May. We found out that the school knew about these allegations in March and had removed Fourkiller from the premises with the police. And what really is a concern is how he was allowed to come back to the school to present awards at a sports banquet after the investigation, the FBI and everybody else was involved. So there are some concerns there about why this was not immediately investigated and brought to the public's attention,” said the Stilwell father.
The Stilwell mother says, “There seems to be a culture of covering up things in the school system and we need to know why. We need to get it changed.”
Neither parent stated that they feel safe with their kids attending Stilwell Public Schools at this time.
The Stilwell mother attended high school with Fourkiller, and when the allegations began to surface, she didn’t know what to believe at first.
“Everyone always had good things to say about Lawrence as far as, him being a man of God, he goes to church, he serves on these boards. So he holds a lot of leadership positions in the community. So naturally you assume you know he's respected,” said the family member of one of the victims. “He's a teacher and everyone seemed to think that he was very involved in the community because of how much he liked children and wanted to help.”
According to public records on the Oklahoma State Courts Network (OSCN) website, Fourkiller became a credentialed minister in 2015.
“Knowing him, it's a shock, but I also don't believe six kids are lying,” said the Stilwell mother.
The family member of the victim who also attended Stilwell Public Schools claims she was a victim who was groomed by a former coach in high school.
“They did not do anything to help me. They didn't report it to any authorities. They didn't do anything. They didn't take absolutely any action. By the time it came out, he was no longer working at the school so they felt it was not their problem,” said the family member. “I was in a very, very bad spot mentally, and absolutely nobody helped me. Not one of those adults, not a single teacher, nobody did anything to help me. And you know, it's heartbreaking to see this cycle just repeating itself.”
The two Stilwell parents and the family member of the victim say they know of many locals who are supportive of Fourkiller and believe that all the allegations are not true.
The family member says that she believes the school district may have been aware of Fourkiller due to an incident where allegedly pornography was reportedly found on Fourkiller’s school computer a couple of years ago.
“There was an internal investigation done on Mr. Fourkiller about two years ago due to the fact that his computer flagged the system. His official school login showed that there was pornography being viewed on that school computer,” said the family member. “And so instead of reporting it to the police, they did an internal investigation and ended up saying that the address, VPN address came from another state, which can be manipulated easily and many people know that. But yes, this was not reported to any authorities at any given moment that I'm aware of.”
Despite concerns in the community regarding how the school district is dealing with these “serious allegations,” Stilwell Public Schools issued a statement this week addressing the scrutiny.
“Student safety is the greatest priority of Stilwell Public Schools. This spring, we received a serious allegation regarding a district employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the matter was reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services and law enforcement. The district has fully cooperated with – and will continue to cooperate with – all related investigations. Because this is a personnel matter, I am unable to share additional information at this time.”
- Matthew Brunk, Assistant Superintendent
“I just pray and hope that the new administration will make some changes. And I think they need to let the kids know that they have a voice and that there are people out there listening to them. There was a generation of kids whose voice was stifled, and we can't do that to these kids. It hurts them,” said the Stilwell father.
FOX23 asked the family member how the victim was doing today.
“Given everything and how traumatic things have been, I think they are doing well given the circumstances. My family has been making sure that we do everything we can to avoid any further trauma and get the help that she needs like counseling, you know. That's very important I think right now and for all these victims to get some type of help like counseling,” said the family member holding back tears. “It’s going to be a very long road ahead of us because this is just something that you don't get over. You don't get over it. And when children are abused like this it’s so traumatizing that they are literally never the same again and that is something that we have been told by counselors, experts that this child will never be the same and that is very, very heartbreaking.”
At this time, Fourkiller is has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse involving children under the age of 12. He has not been convicted.
The FBI believe that there could be more victims of Fourkiller and are encouraging anyone with information on the elementary teacher to contact their local law enforcement or the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or LFVictims@fbi.gov.