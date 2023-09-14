PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Stillwater man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle and hit by an oncoming truck.
Around 6:29 a.m., Michael S. McKaskle was driving on US-412 in the eastbound lane just outside of Cleveland.
Another driver, Robert E. Davis, was also heading east on 412 in a semi truck.
McKaskle was passing Davis when a dog ran into the road. McKaskle hit the dog, causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle.
After being thrown, Davis then hit McKaskle.
McKaskle was pronounced dead on the scene due to the severity of his injuries.
No other injuries were reported.