STILLWATER, Okla. -- The Stillwater Fire Department has issued a warning to businesses about a person claiming to be an employee with the department and instructing businesses to disable or damage fire alarms or sprinklers.
The department said in a social media post they have received several reports from local businesses about this occurring.
The fire department said that only licensed technicians should attempt to alter fire protection devices.
If anyone receives a suspicious call, they are asked to contact the Stillwater Fire Department at 405-372-0497.