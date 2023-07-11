TULSA, Okla. — After more than three decades of service, Rev. Steve Whitaker is stepping down from his role as CEO of John 3:16 Mission on July 31.
FOX23 attended Tuesday’s press conference at the Hardesty Renew building announcing the change in leadership.
Steven M. Whitaker is taking over at the helm of John 3:16 Mission on August 1. He is the son of the nonprofit’s CEO Rev. Steve Whitaker.
John 3:16 Mission Board Chair Sandy Minardi announced his selection on Tuesday afternoon. She said he selected by the board after a thorough vetting process.
The nonprofit did not conduct a national search but chose to go with an inside candidate with 25 years of experience to oversee the mission.
“He checked all the boxes,” she said. “He checked every box and with his familiarity with the program, and his passion for the community, it just seemed like he needed to be the right man. We never took it for granted that he was the heir apparent, but it was that he needed to be the right man for the job for the mission and for Tulsa.”
The younger Whitaker, who is currently the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Mission, assured those in attendance that he plans to build on the progress they’ve made over the past 34 years.
FOX23 spent some time on the campus of the Refuge, run by John 3:16 Mission on Tuesday afternoon. It quickly becomes obvious that there’s a lot of growth taking place on the 160-acre site in West Tulsa.
The Hardesty Renew building just opened its doors in February to women seeking help through its residential recovery program.
Dirt is being moved for another new building site.
There’s also a program for men at the renovated school next door.
The downtown campus is John 3:16’s primary shelter for men. There’s also the family and youth center on MLK Boulevard that passes out the turkey and food baskets at Thanksgiving.
“We want to do make clear we’re not going to change everything on day one or very much on day two or thereafter,” Whitaker said. “We have so much around us to be stewards over.”
John 3:16 has an annual operating budget of $8.3 million with 70 full and part time employees.
Rev. Whitaker has dedicated the last three decades of his life to serving the needs of the homeless in Tulsa.
We asked him what he thinks his legacy will be. He said John 3:16 was a very small organization. The holdings of John 3:16 are now quantitatively much more than they were when he started here.
“Because of that, there’s capacity for the organization to take care of more people, to share the compassion we’re famous for and to make a difference in those lives," he said.
His son Steven said he looks forward to addressing the issues of homelessness that are urgent and pressing.
We asked him what advice he would offer to the Mayor’s task force when it comes to addressing homelessness in Tulsa.
“What we believe is that people need to choose something different for themselves," he said. "So my advice is to keep an open mind about different approaches and let’s throw it all at this issue and all continue to do our best to work towards resolving homelessness.”
Whitaker reminded those in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference that the mission is very much a church for those who come there, and that’s not going to change.
He said they believe change occurs from the inside out.
