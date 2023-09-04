Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, according to CNN. He was 56.
No cause of death was released, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend. He died at his home in Boise, Idaho, with family and friends by his side, according Robert Hayes, the manager of Smash Mouth.
Smash Mouth was known for hits including “All star” and “Then the morning comes.”
“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle,” Hayes said in a statement to CNN. “Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.”
Since Harwell left the band in 2021 over health issues, the group has continued to perform with new lead vocalist Zach Goode.
Born in California in 1967, Harwell performed in a rap group called F.O.S. (Freedom of Speech) before forming Smash Mouth in 1994. The band released two two platinum albums on Interscope Records, the ska-fueled 1997’s “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge.” The second album featured some of the band’s biggest hits, including the Grammy-nominated, platinum single “All Star,” which appeared in the movie “Shrek” alongside their cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.”
Harwell will be cremated in Boise and buried in San Jose, California, alongside his mother, Hayes said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.