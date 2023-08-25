TULSA, Okla. – It was a uniquely Tulsa moment shared by a couple this week at The Outsiders House Museum.
The museum shared on social media Thursday that a couple got engaged on museum grounds.
“First proposal in the museum today... Future Mrs. LeaAnne & Susie Wilson,” The Outsiders House Museum said on Facebook. “The house that makes dreams come true.”
The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa in 1982. The novel written by S.E. Hinton was published in 1967.
Stay Gold.