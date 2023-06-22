State Supt. Ryan Walters visits Broken Arrow amidst storm recovery

FOX23 speaks to Walters on an exclusive ride along interview.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — State Supt. Ryan Walters toured the damage at the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy Thursday afternoon.
 
He said, because of the support staff's quick response, the damage could have been worse.
"We see how great support staff is. How important they are," he said. "They were up at all hours of the night to help ensure they save money by making sure the basketball floor wasn't completely ruined, making sure they can save as much school materials as possible."
 
According to Walters, he's spoken with Tulsa Public Schools and other districts about their damage.
 
"I was on the phone with Supt. Gist on the way here and they haven't finished some reports because of no power," Walters said. "We're waving some reports and pushing back deadlines for them because they can't fill them out due to no power on their sites. We're looking at how to eliminate some of those reports and to focus on getting programs up running."
 
Walters is looking into how his administration can help.
 
"Do we have any discretionary funds so we can help out or is it offering resources to the district," he said.
 
This tour happened just hours after he announced at the State Board of Education meeting that he's moving toward ensuring every school has a minute of silence to pray.
 
"We have a Supreme Court that went way too far to target religious beliefs in the 1960's. We want to protect religious liberties and make sure the state upholds the religious minute of silence," he said.
 
He said the minute of silence isn't for just Christians to pray, but all faiths.  

