TULSA, Okla. — A video of State Superintendent Ryan Walters is making rounds on social media after a public meeting in Norman Thursday night.
In the video, he was responding to a question about whether the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can be taught in schools because of the Critical Race Theory law.
Descendants and Greenwood business owners like Cleo Harris are shocked after the comments made.
"I mean it's crazy," Harris said.
In the heated exchange, you can hear someone asks if the Tulsa Race Massacre falls under the CRT umbrella, leaving some people to suggest the role race played in the massacre shouldn't be taught in schools.
"That doesn't mean you don't judge the actions of individuals because oh, you should, but to say it was inherent in there because of their skin where I say it's Critical Race Theory. You're saying race defines a person. I reject that, so I would say you can be judgmental of the issue, of the action, of the content character, of the individual but lets not tie it to skin color," Walters said at the meeting.
Harris said you can't teach the Tulsa Race Massacre without race.
"It was white folk who came across the tracks and decided we're not going to allow this race of people to grow economically. Matter of fact, lets just burn everything down and don't let this happen again. This is why we continue to go through the trauma," Harris said.
In a statement from the Tulsa Classroom Teachers' Association Director Shawna Mott-Wright, she calls Walters's comments "white supremacy remarks." She said, "our children deserve to be empowered with full knowledge and accurate history."
Walters tells FOX23 what he said during the meeting was taken out of context and the Massacre needs to be taught in schools. He adds he was answering a questions about CRT.
"I said, look, CRT states that individuals are inherently something because the color of their skin, I reject that," he said. "Our kids don't need to be taught that. Our kids need to be taught what those individuals did, what their beliefs were, what they did, the things they did. It's cause and effect."
FOX23 asked Waters, who's a former history teacher, how he taught the Tulsa Race Massacre.
"I taught history for 10 years and taught the Tulsa Race Massacre for 10 years. With my students we went through journal entries, we looked at images, and everything that happened. I told them you're going to come in today and it's going to be some stuff that'll make you sick to your stomach," he said.
Walters said he taught a robust history class with no sugar coating. He said it's important to teach history so it doesn't repeat itself.
"This is why it's so important to guide your thoughts, to guide your actions. When you make good decisions America flourishes. When you make bad decisions people lives are cut short and are in situations that should never have happened," Walters said.
Walters was a part of the committee to change the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot to 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. He said people were massacred and kids need to learn it that way.