TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters said all options are on the table when it comes to downgrading Tulsa Public Schools accreditation. That includes a complete takeover by the state which could result in the removal of Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.
This comes after the decision last month to delay the district's accreditation because of deficiencies that the district said are fixed.
City Councilor Laura Bellis posted on social media a break down of what can happen to TPS and the city if the district's accreditation is impacted. Calling it the "Summary of the Attack on Tulsa Public Schools." It said if the district is unaccredited, it means the district will dissolve or potentially suspend Gist's license and Walters can hand-pick a new superintendent without TPS board's approval.
Walters told FOX23 he's going to do everything in his power to make sure the district gets back on track.
"All options are on the table. I have told Tulsans I'm going to do what's best for kids. I'm going to put kids first in any decision I make so what I'm going to do whatever I can possibly do to improve education. Drastic measures are needed here to get Tulsa back on track," Walters said.
TPS is facing three deficiencies: A late submission of a document, a special education teacher missing a certification, and embezzlement that FOX23 told you about this past spring. All of which, Gist said are fixed. The push to downgrades the district's accreditation comes after a TPS board member received pushback for praying at a graduation ceremony that Walters thinks needs to be supported.
"It's not a part of accreditation so it's unclear why those things are being linked," Gist said.
Bellis is concerned that the downgrading of accreditation will hurt Tulsa's housing market and businesses. Walters said TPS is what's hurting the community.
"Tulsa is an incredible town. Tulsa could, with a great public school system, continue to draw business, attract people to come visit and can continue to get people excited about being in Tulsa, but what we're seeing is a school system that continues to fail our parents, teachers and kids. We have to get this course corrected. We have to make sure these kids and parents have hope," Walters said.
Adding to Walters' list of potential issues in the district, is how a teacher, last year, went to Texas for training through a program called Confucius Schools. Some members of Congress are investigating Confucius Schools and claims 'funded by the Chinese Communist Party. This has Walters on an even higher alert.
"Any classroom that's being influenced by hostile communist foreign government is too many. Again, we asked for the contracts. We asked for documentation on how much money are we talking. What were the programs there that were being offered? What was the curriculum? What was the decision behind this? We need answers to this on how in the world, how did we allow a Chinese Government to spend money in our schools and indoctrinate our kids? This is outrageous," he said.
Friday, the district released this statement:
"Tulsa Public Schools does not receive money from the Chinese government, as Superintendent Walters alleged without evidence.
At a time when our state faces catastrophic shortages in certified teachers and school funding, Walters has chosen to focus on a Chinese language professional development opportunity for a single teacher."
FOX23 talked to Gist about the controversy.
"I'm not concerned about that. We have to be focused and we have to be aware. We can't be oblivious," she said.
We're also hearing from the Tulsa Classroom Teachers' Association. They put out a statement saying:
"It is disheartening that some are determined to create political turmoil."
TCTA is calling the threats unfair for students and teachers to start the year with uncertainty about the district's future.
"Treating education professionals as adversaries instead of collaborators benefit only a few opportunists at the expense of Oklahoma communities," they said.
Walters said the review of the district's accreditation is necessary and isn't phased by what TCTA says.
"I can't take a union boss seriously who continues to advocate for low performance of schools. We've been putting changes in place to get Tulsa Public Schools back on track and here's the reality, the teachers union have played a major roll in Tulsa to drive performance down and frankly they aren't doing justice for their teachers either," he said.
The next State School Board meeting is August 24. FOX23 will be there.
