TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist resigning is a good thing for TPS.
“This is a tremendous day for Tulsa parents, for Tulsa students, I’ve called for her resignation from day one and to finally see the community, the school board, taking this seriously and saying, ‘We’ve got to have a change of direction,’ I think it is very optimistic for the future of the district,” Walters said.
In a letter Dr. Gist said she was announcing her resignation with “a broken heart” and said she is leaving because she believes it gives the “best chance for control of our schools to remain where they belong: in Tulsa.”
She also hit out at Walters saying he had “an unrelenting focus on our district and specifically on me,” and went on to say that she is confident that her departure will help to keep the current TPS leadership in charge of the schools.
Gist said TPS has given every Tulsa family opportunities for their children to succeed at every stage of their educational journey and went on to say, “we have much further to go, but our data shows that our young people are seeing the benefits and that proficiency is on the rise again.”
Walters told FOX23 he disagrees with that.
“Superintendent Gist’s leadership was incredibly poor, she had the district in a terrible trajectory, their reading scores in the last 5 years went from 20 percent proficiency to 12 percent, 65 percent of the district are failing schools on sites, so her leadership was terrible, she didn’t put together a plan to dramatically improve student performance and so this is why I believe this is a dramatic step in the right direction,” Walters said.
Ashley Daly is the mom of a second-grade student at TPS and says she’s sad and shocked at Dr. Gist leaving, but trusts her judgement.
“It came as a surprise to me, I really appreciate that Dr. Gist is leading us in this way and I think that if she thinks it’s the best path for it then I trust her on that and I really admire her thinking about our children and I don’t doubt if it is one of the possible ways that we’ll maybe end up getting to keep our local control,” Daly said.
A special board meeting will be held at TPS headquarters Wednesday evening, where the board will consider Gist’s resignation and interim replacement.
All of this comes ahead of Thursdays State Board of Education meeting, where they will consider whether or not to give TPS accreditation.
“We’re going to continue to look at all the facts we take everything into account and so we’ll go through there and look at their accreditation status I think there’s some serious systemic problems with Tulsa Public Schools so we’re going to take a hard look at that and make sure they’re on the path to correction of those serious deficiencies there,” Walters, who is on the board, said.
Meanwhile Daly is calling on the Tulsa community to campaign for TPS to get its accreditation.
“This isn’t over it’s a sign of how willing Superintendent Walters is to back us into a corner and to get what he wants and so we need to make phone calls we need to make emails to the governor to the State School Board of Education because they’re the ones that can make the vote and we can’t stop because our kids need us we deserve to have our elected officials we have to protect our democracy,” Daly said.