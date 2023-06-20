UPDATE: The State of Emergency has been approved.
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has called on the Senate Pro Tem, Greg Treat to declare a State of Emergency in his absence.
The declaration would cover ten counties in the state, including Tulsa, recovering from damages caused by the weekend's storms.
“My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms,” said Governor Stitt. “The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times. I am thankful for our emergency response teams and power crews who are working tirelessly to restore utilities in the affected areas.”
Treat signed the declaration and it is being filed with the Secretary of State.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also spoke about the decision.
“I want to thank the State for declaring a state of emergency in Tulsa as our city continues to grip with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “With this declaration, Tulsa will be able to further assist our residents with this disaster and align resources to seek federal reimbursement. I want to thank my fellow Tulsans for your perseverance and resilience during this trying time in our city.”