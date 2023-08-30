The State Board of Education voted unanimously to collect data from every district after concerns that Chinese programs were funneling propaganda to students.

TULSA, Okla. — The State Board of Education voted unanimously to collect data from every district after concerns that Chinese programs were funneling propaganda to students.
 
Earlier this month, FOX23 told you how some U.S. lawmakers want to look into public education using "Confucius" training within districts. Some lawmakers fear these teachings are tied to Chinese Communism.
 
Last year, Tulsa Public Schools approved one Booker T. Washington High School Chinese language teacher to go to Texas for training, which was by Confucius Schools.
 
That didn't sit well with State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
 
"We've found out about Tulsa Public Schools funding some programs through the Chinese Communist Party that they allowed in their school. This is pure propaganda that they allowed to undermine our American institutions," he said.
 
TPS sent a statement saying:
 
"One teacher from one of Tulsa's award-winning high schools participates in professional development from the International Leadership of Texas program, which partners with Confucius Classroom."
 
The district made it clear they didn't accept money from Confucius.
 
This prompted Walters to present to the State Board a way to make sure Confucius doesn't ever enter the classroom in Oklahoma again. He and the board approved data collection from every district. Districts will submit how dollars are spent through nonprofits and other organizations. He said money being funneled through nonprofits is how Confucius gets into schools, which makes it hard to track.
 
"Getting the information to see how broad the problem is, exactly what type of materials are we looking at, what nonprofits are involved in this," Walters said.
 
Once data is collected, he wants to present it to the legislature in the winter to hopefully have a bill drafted.
 
No word yet on a timeline of when districts need to have their documents submitted to OSDE.

