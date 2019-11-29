0 Starbucks apologizes after Oklahoma police officer gets coffee labeled 'PIG'

GLENPOOL, Okla. - Starbucks apologized Thursday after an Oklahoma police officer was called a "pig" on his coffee order.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara shared a photo of the cup Thursday he says was given to one of his on-duty officers at a Starbucks location in Glenpool.

"This is what he gets for being nice," O'Mara wrote.

According to the post, the officer was picking up coffee for the department's dispatchers as a gift for Thanksgiving.

"What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town." O'Mara wrote.

Starbucks responded to the post in a comment with an apology -- saying an internal investigation is underway.

"This is totally unacceptable and offensive to all law enforcement. We are deeply sorry and have apologized directly to the officer who experienced this. We have launched an internal investigation into this matter and our leaders would like to connect with you directly to apologize to you and the entire department. We invite you to send us a private message so that we may connect you with our leadership." - Starbucks/Facebook

Starbucks called FOX23 Friday to give the following statement:

"This is absolutely unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to the law enforcement officer who experienced this. We have also apologized directly to him and we are working to connect with the police chief as well as to express our remorse. The barista has been suspended pending the outcome of our investigation into this matter. This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

