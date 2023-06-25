OWASSO, Okla. – The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home was announced Sunday.
15,000 tickets were sold during this year’s fundraiser.
All of the money raised, about $1.5 million, directly benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting their work in fighting childhood cancer.
The 4-bed, 3.5-bath home in Owasso's Stone Canyon neighborhood is valued at an estimated $620,000.
The home is located at 19244 E White Willow Pass, Owasso, OK.
The winner for the St. Jude Dream Home, as well as the winners for several other prizes, will also be given away.
Here's a complete list of winners:
Open House Prize: $5,000 Bassett Home Furnishings gift certificate: Randal Colbert
Tickets on Sale Prize: Beautiful diamond necklace, courtesy of Moody’s Jewelry: Michael Denton
Early Bird Prize: Country concert experience for two in Tampa, including airfare, hotel, and tickets to see George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town, courtesy of K95.5: Denise Morgan
Bonus Prize: $10,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation: Iva Ollar
Last Chance Prize: $5,000 in groceries from Reasor's: Alan Kelly
St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway House: Donna Shepard