COWETA, Okla. — For 24-hours straight, the St. Jude community from across Green Country worked to make a little boy’s backyard dream come true.
4-year-old Hudson Schoen has been battling cancer for the past two years, but Sunday morning, he and his 6-year-old brother Houston walked outside to see their brand-new playground complete with swings, a slide, and even a baseball diamond.
"It just sounds kind of wild to be able to build something overnight, and I mean the boys went to bed last night and woke up to this dream playground,” Hudson’s mom, Kayla said.
Jay Cobb started St. Jude Marathon Build four years ago.
"You have to fight sleep. You have to fight the weather. You have to fight everything that's going on to make this a dream for a kid,” Cobb said.
Cobb says seeing the smile on the kids’ faces is worth the blood, sweat and tears shed over during the 24-hour build.
"They're happy. They're not fighting something, they're not having any kind of pain, or anything, that we know about, because they're having a good time,” Cobb said.
This is Cobb's fourth marathon build. For him, helping St. Jude patients is personal.
"I was a cancer patient at St. Jude in 1980, so we're now 43 years out from, from that,” he said.
The Schoen’s say the new playground isn't the only good news for Hudson.
"We did scans, and we got the great news that he is NED, so no evidence of disease. So, cancer free right now,” Hudson’s dad, Walter, said.
They say it's all thanks to St. Jude.
"It's everything that they say it is,” Kayla said.
The Schoens plan to continue monitoring Hudson’s condition and praying for the best.
“We still are in this battle. We are still in this fight,” Walter said.