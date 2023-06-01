JENKS, Okla. — David Winn proves a small gesture can make a big difference.
In his case, that meant waving at students from Jenks West Intermediate and Jenks West Elementary nearly every day for several years.
Winn, who is wheelchair bound, sits in front of his house to wave to students each day as their school bus goes by.
Jenks Public Schools (JPS) says it's something Winn looks forward to each day and something the students and bus drivers love as well.
When Winn came out to his driveway Wednesday, he was not alone.
The JPS Transportation Department met him to present the "Spirit of Transportation" award as a personal thank you for his commitment to brightening their day.
JPS said in a Facebook post, "Congrats, David! Thank you for all you do to build up our people and make our community a better place!"
While the award was created specifically with Winn in mind, JPS says the award may be presented to others in the future.