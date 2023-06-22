SPERRY, Okla. — The Town of Sperry is making sure lineman are taking care of as they respond to thousands of outages in Green Country.
One of the meeting rooms in their town hall was transformed into a rests area, complete with cots, drinks and snacks.
All of the supplies were donated by people in the community.
Sperry officials say they have space for 20 people.
Sixteen lineman stayed Wednesday night but have since been able to find hotel rooms.
This response has been all hands on deck, with even Mayor Debra Burch volunteering to take home laundry, bringing it back clean and folded the next day.