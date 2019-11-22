Sperry Pubilc Schools cancels classes Nov. 22 due to power outage

SPERRY, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Sperry Public Schools canceled classes Friday due to a power outage.
- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
Related Headlines
Trending Stories
- School district asking debt collector to help with unpaid school lunch bills
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Metro Diner closes south Tulsa restaurant
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Myles Garrett accuses Mason Rudolph of using racial slur prior to brawl
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Utah woman challenges lewdness charges for going topless in front of stepkids
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}