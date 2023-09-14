TULSA, Okla. – Special Olympics Oklahoma is honoring Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum at their Gold Medal Gala on Thursday.
The Barry Switzer Award of Excellence is presented to those who are able to make a difference in the lives of athletes and the community. A Special Olympics athlete will also receive an award during the gala.
Dr. Kayse Shrum is the 19th president of Oklahoma State University. A native Oklahoman, President Shrum earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. A first-generation college student and collegiate athlete, Dr. Shrum understands the importance of athletics and what the experience means to participants.
As the systemwide president of OSU, Dr. Shrum is an ardent supporter of the Chilly Cowboy, a fundraising event started by an OSU softball player that just raised $50,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma in its second year. Dr. Shrum is also a supporter of the OSU Unified program, the first collegiate program in Oklahoma. Oklahoma State itself has a long history with Special Olympics. The university and the City of Stillwater have been the home of the annual summer games since 1985.
The event, which features an online auction, will be held at Southern Hills Country Club.
FOX23’s Michelle Linn will emcee the event.