TULSA, Okla. — Special Olympics Oklahoma honored Oklahoma State University (OSU) President Kayse Shrum as the 2023 recipient of the "Barry Switzer Award of Excellence" during the Gold Medal Gala at Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday.
The former University of Oklahoma football coach is usually in attendance to present the award in his name, but was unable to attend due to illness.
Special Olympics Oklahoma athlete Kearsty McCoy and Ironman competitor Chris Nikic helped present the award with last year's recipient Bart Conner.
You might also recognize another face on stage, with FOX23 Morning Anchor Michelle Linn emceeing the event.
The Gold Medal Gala celebrates people with intellectual disabilities and the Special Olympics movement in Oklahoma.
Shrum is a supporter of the Chilly Cowboy, a fundraising event started by former OSU softball player Chelsea Alexander that just raised $50,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma in its second year, according to the event's announcement.
Shrum is also a supporter of the OSU Unified program, which is the first collegiate program of its kind in Oklahoma, the announcement said.
OSU itself has a long history of working with Special Olympics Oklahoma, as the university and the City of Stillwater have been the home of the annual summer games since 1985, also as stated in the announcement.
FOX23 spoke with Shrum at the event about the Special Olympics and receiving this award.
"I'm very honored to receive this award," Shrum said. "I love the mission of Special Olympics and how it allows the opportunity for athletes that have intellectual disabilities to compete, find their abilities, take that confidence out into every other aspect of their life."
"Just seeing them grow as people, it's amazing," Shrum added.
The gala raised nearly $160,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma.