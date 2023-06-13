TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa car community has come together to pay tribute to a young man who died in a crash.
Police say a group of teenagers in a stolen SUV smashed into the car 22-year-old Andrew Berryman was in south Tulsa.
His funeral service was held Tuesday morning and then Tuesday evening a special Memorial cruise and burn out was held to pay tribute to him and keep his memory alive.
There were high revs and high emotions.
"Very lost, very hurt," said Berryman's mom, Thalimika Forbes. "I miss my baby, he was taken from me too young. He got his love of cars from momma."
Andrew’s mom joined around 30 friends and family as they remembered Andrew, doing the thing he loved the most, driving cars.
"It’s something I think he would have enjoyed, taking a ride from Fantasy Garage up to Sand Springs," said Berryman's dad, Neil Berryman.
Andrew worked at Fantasy Garage in east Tulsa. It was there that the memorial cruise set off.
Andrew's friends say they wanted to do it in his honor because he loved cars.
"It was like his main goal, his main dream, to be able to have exotic cars and fix them," said friend, Darin Frost. "So we all want to come down here for his legacy and make sure it stays in tact."
Andrew died last week when the car he was in with his friend, 21-year-old Tyler Parrett was plowed into by a stolen SUV.
Police say three teenagers had been inside the vehicle.
Jakoby Lee-Golston, 14, has been charged in connection with the crash with first degree felony murder.
"I don’t understand why they got the opportunity to live when he didn’t," Forbes said. "He didn’t do nothing wrong, he didn’t make the choice to go steal a vehicle and take it for a joy ride and then decide, you know, I’m going to run and then kill my son who had so much to live for, didn’t do nothing wrong, even had a clean driving record."
"Those kids will have to live with the consequences of their choices for the rest of their lives," said Berryman's uncle, Matthew Cash.
As Berryman's family and friends come to terms with their loss, his Dad says Berryman will always be remembered for being kind.
"His legacy is going to be just a countless number of things," he said. "It’s, you would think that cars would be the main things, but just so many things about him. How giving he was and how helpful he was and just anything somebody needed, he was willing to be right there to do it."
They have another memorial cruise set for Sunday at 8 a.m. starting again at Fantasy Garage.