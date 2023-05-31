Many across Oklahoma were able to get a glimpse of a SpaceX capsule carrying four passengers, including two Saudi astronauts make its way back to Earth.
The SpaceX capsule carrying the four parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida panhandle, 12 hours after undocking from its nine-day trip to the International Space Station.
Many took to social media after seeing SpaceX Dragon heading back to Earth.
After 10 days in orbit, Dragon and the Ax-2 crew return to Earth pic.twitter.com/v7Pounh2tV— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 31, 2023
SpaceX Dragon reentry across northern Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/W6KKBM539z— Garrett Ebersole (@DJGarrettEbs) May 31, 2023