Many across Oklahoma were able to get a glimpse of a SpaceX capsule carrying four passengers, including two Saudi astronauts make its way back to Earth.

The SpaceX capsule carrying the four parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida panhandle, 12 hours after undocking from its nine-day trip to the International Space Station. 

Many took to social media after seeing SpaceX Dragon heading back to Earth. 

Video by Keri Combs in Bartlesville around 10 p.m. Tuesday

