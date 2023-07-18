South American fish with human-like teeth found in Oklahoma pond

A boy caught a Pacu in a neighborhood pond in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC).
This weekend, Charlie Clinton found a Pacu, a South American fish related to Piranha, in a neighborhood pond, ODWC said.
Pacu are generally harmless to humans and can grow up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds, ODWC said.
Pacu have been caught in Oklahoma before and most likely end up here from pet owners releasing them when they get too big, ODWC said.
ODWC said dumping unwanted pets in waterways is incredibly harmful to the native wildlife and encourages anyone who catches a Pacu to remove it from the watershed and contact their local game warden.
“They are an exotic, invasive species that can cause damage to our local ecosystems," ODWC said.
“As for Charlie, we're told you can find him back at the pond on the grind for his next great catch. We wish you luck and tight lines, Charlie!” ODWC said.
ODWC’s Twitter account, known for their humorous but educational remarks, also had something to say about the catch.
“Dear, whoever released an entire Pacu (a South American fish closely related to Piranha) into a NEIGHBORHOOD pond; how dare you,” ODWC said on Twitter.