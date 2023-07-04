TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa-area chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony celebrating the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The Let Freedom Ring ceremony was held at Bayless Plaza at the University of Tulsa, near 11th and Harvard.
The ceremony carried on the 1963 proclamation of President John F. Kennedy to ring the bells nationwide on Independence Day.
The ceremony began with the presentation of the American flag and the Pledge of Allegiance.
>>>MORE: Today in History: July 4, Declaration of Independence adopted in Philadelphia
It was followed by singing of the National Anthem and a prayer to God for protection of our country, led by the President of the Tulsa chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Clint Anderson.
Ron Painter, the Honorary State President of the Oklahoma Sons of the American Revolution, led the ceremony and reminded the crowd of the nation's beginning.
"After years of being suppressed and subjugated, the inhabitants of 13 Northern American English Colonies had had enough. On July 4th, 1776, their intentions were made clear and put in writing in a document entitled, the Declaration of Independence,” Painter said.
The most famous words of the Declaration were read off by Orriene Denslow, the Oklahoma Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary Regent.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," Denslow read.
The bell was rung once for each of the 13 original colonies at 1 p.m. (2 p.m., Eastern Time), following the tradition of the Let Freedom Ring National Bell Ringing Ceremony.
Veterans of U.S. armed forced were honored and fallen ones were remembered with a moment of silent reflection followed by Pipe Major William Tetrick playing 'Amazing Grace,' on bagpipes.
>>>MORE: Artist creates largest knitted American flag in Arkansas
"I think it's important to carry forward the tradition of the bell ringing to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. We seem to always have a focus on the fireworks. But actually, it was the bell that tolled the signing of the Declaration and everyone was jubilant and joyous and celebrated and celebrated the freedom,” Painter said.
"Democracy is fragile. And that's the one thing that we have to keep in mind. And we need to be keep telling the story about what it was like for the people, who were citizens of Great Britain and why they made the decision,” Denslow said.
A decision that formed our country.