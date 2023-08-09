TULSA, Okla. — Green waste from the storm that happened two months ago still lines the streets of neighborhoods in some parts of Tulsa.
Neighbors tell FOX23 they are frustrated. So we reached out to the City of Tulsa for answers.
"Our goal is to have the entire city clean, first pass, by the 21st of August,” said Director of Public Works for City of Tulsa Terry Ball.
“They've got trucks that are assigned to one-mile zones and they clear those and they move to the next one, so they'll just keep moving,” Ball said.
Even if contractors have made it through your neighborhood but skipped your house, it could be for different reasons, according to Ball.
“The day they came by, there could have been a car parked in front of it. We've had a couple of those. We've had some issues where neighbors had a tree removal company and they'd park in front of their yard, and by the time their company is done, the cleanup group has already come through. We've had multiple things like that where something else is parked in front,” he said.
Ball is reminding residents that the temporary drop-off site is still open at Latimer and 89th East Avenue at no charge.
“Before it's all done, we'll get everybody taken care of,” he said.
If you have questions, Ball said to call 3-1-1.