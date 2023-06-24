Tulsa Public Schools launches Summer Cafe providing meals for kids

TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Public Schools will reopen some Summer Cafe sites on Monday following power outages forced school sites to close. 

Some High School Academic Acceleration Bootcamp sites will also be back open, the school district said Friday. 

Summer Café* (meals for all children and teens 18 and under)

Selected sites will reopen on Monday 

Breakfast 7:00-8:30 AM; lunch 11:00 AM-12:30 PM

Programming resumes Monday.

(*Some sites have changed.)

Please see OPEN sites below:

Summer Cafe Sites OPEN on Monday, June 26

Carnegie

NOT OPEN

Celia Clinton

Yes

Central

Yes

College Bound Academy

Yes

Cooper

NOT OPEN

Council Oak

Yes

Dolores Huerta

Yes

East Central HS

Yes

East Central MS

NOT OPEN

Edison

Yes

Eisenhower

Yes

Emerson

Yes

Hale MS

Yes

Hamilton

Yes

Hawthorne

Yes

Hoover

Yes

John Hope Franklin

Yes

Kendall-Whittier

Yes

Kerr

Yes

Key

Yes

KIPP Tulsa (6th-8th)

Yes

KIPP Tulsa (9th-12th)

Yes

Lindbergh

NOT OPEN

MacArthur

Yes

Marshall

NOT OPEN

Mayo

Yes

McClure

Yes

Phoenix Rising

Yes

Robertson

NOT OPEN

Rogers

Yes

Salk

NOT OPEN

Skelly (Upper Building)

Yes

Springdale

Yes

Thoreau

Yes

Unity

Yes

Washington

Yes

Webster

NOT OPEN

Whitman

Yes

Bootcamp

High School Academic Acceleration Bootcamps*

Selected sites will reopen on Monday   

Programming resumes Monday. (*Some sites have changed.)

Please see OPEN sites below:

  • McLain High School for Science and Technology (host site): 
    • Students from McLain, Rogers, Central, Phoenix Rising, and Street School should report here.
  • Edison Preparatory High School (host site):
    • Students from Edison, Memorial, Booker T. Washington, and Webster should report here.
  • East Central High School (host site):
    • East Central High School students should report here.
  • Hale Middle School (host site): 
    • Hale High School students should report here.

For Monday, June 26th, the status will be as follows:

Extended School Year (ESY) programming through Exceptional Student Support

  • MacArthur Elementary School, 2182 S. 73 E. Ave.
  • Hale Middle School, 2177 S. 67 E. Ave.
  • Programming resumes Monday.

Summer Camp: Before and After Learning Day Camp

  • Hoover Elementary
  • 2327 S. Darlington Ave.
  • Programming resumes Monday.

