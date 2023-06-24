TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Public Schools will reopen some Summer Cafe sites on Monday following power outages forced school sites to close.
Some High School Academic Acceleration Bootcamp sites will also be back open, the school district said Friday.
Summer Café* (meals for all children and teens 18 and under)
Selected sites will reopen on Monday
Breakfast 7:00-8:30 AM; lunch 11:00 AM-12:30 PM
Programming resumes Monday.
(*Some sites have changed.)
Please see OPEN sites below:
Summer Cafe Sites OPEN on Monday, June 26
Carnegie
NOT OPEN
Celia Clinton
Yes
Central
Yes
College Bound Academy
Yes
Cooper
NOT OPEN
Council Oak
Yes
Dolores Huerta
Yes
East Central HS
Yes
East Central MS
NOT OPEN
Edison
Yes
Eisenhower
Yes
Emerson
Yes
Hale MS
Yes
Hamilton
Yes
Hawthorne
Yes
Hoover
Yes
John Hope Franklin
Yes
Kendall-Whittier
Yes
Kerr
Yes
Key
Yes
KIPP Tulsa (6th-8th)
Yes
KIPP Tulsa (9th-12th)
Yes
Lindbergh
NOT OPEN
MacArthur
Yes
Marshall
NOT OPEN
Mayo
Yes
McClure
Yes
Phoenix Rising
Yes
Robertson
NOT OPEN
Rogers
Yes
Salk
NOT OPEN
Skelly (Upper Building)
Yes
Springdale
Yes
Thoreau
Yes
Unity
Yes
Washington
Yes
Webster
NOT OPEN
Whitman
Yes
Bootcamp
High School Academic Acceleration Bootcamps*
Selected sites will reopen on Monday
Programming resumes Monday. (*Some sites have changed.)
Please see OPEN sites below:
- McLain High School for Science and Technology (host site):
- Students from McLain, Rogers, Central, Phoenix Rising, and Street School should report here.
- Edison Preparatory High School (host site):
- Students from Edison, Memorial, Booker T. Washington, and Webster should report here.
- East Central High School (host site):
- East Central High School students should report here.
- Hale Middle School (host site):
- Hale High School students should report here.
For Monday, June 26th, the status will be as follows:
Extended School Year (ESY) programming through Exceptional Student Support
- MacArthur Elementary School, 2182 S. 73 E. Ave.
- Hale Middle School, 2177 S. 67 E. Ave.
- Programming resumes Monday.
Summer Camp: Before and After Learning Day Camp
- Hoover Elementary
- 2327 S. Darlington Ave.
- Programming resumes Monday.