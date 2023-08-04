"We're helping out with a school and kids and stuff and kid's church," Rodgers said. "And we're helping with vacation Bible schools and we might do a little bit of serving, like painting buildings and stuff while we're there."
But, she almost missed the trip.
"So did she did," Price said. "Later on Monday, I checked the passport website and her passport was updated to approved. It was shipped out that day. We finally received it Wednesday and she's leaving tomorrow. So, she doesn't have to miss out on her trip, but I don't think we would have been able to get the passport in time if it was just left in the hands of the agency alone."
Sen. Lankford talked to FOX23 about the Passport Act he co-sponsored.
"The State Department has really botched this for quite a while at this point," he said. "So, I included a new section in this, I know it doesn't sound like it's a national defense issue, was able to include that so that we can actually track our passports. You put them in the mail, you can't actually track them. You don't know when they're coming back and also to speed up the entire process, which is taking way too long now."