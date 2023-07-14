OKLAHOMA CITY — School districts across Oklahoma said the State Department of Education is leaving them "in the dark" about how much federal funding they'll get for this coming school year.
Time is winding down until the first bell of the upcoming school year rings, but lawmakers are worried how districts will be federally funded.
"It troubles me that I don't know more than this," State Rep. Mark McBride said.
He adds, he has no clue where federal dollars with the State Department of Education stand.
"The scary thing is, the superintendent said multiple times he doesn't want to take federal funds," McBride said.
He's referring to Title I funds, which are federal funds from tax dollars that districts get to support things like school lunches and special education.
Oklahoma has more than $200 million this school year. The federal funds go to the State Department of Education. From there, it gets divided among the districts on a reimbursement basis throughout the year.
Bixby Public Schools Supt. Rob Miller said the problem is, there's no communication from the Department.
"We haven't heard anything from the federal government that it's not being released to states. The question is, why haven't we been notified and what will that financing be?" Miller said.
Miller said not knowing how much they'll get makes it hard to budget.
"We essentially had to just say, well we're going to plan on getting at least as much as we did last year and work around it," he said.
Rep. John Waldron said the balance may fall on the state's lap.
"A kid who didn't eat isn't ready to learn. Schools are going to have to find the money to feed the kids. If they can't, it's got to come from the state," Waldron said.
Last month, in my one-on-one interview with State Supt. Ryan Walters, he said the state isn't behind on grants or funds.
"We haven't missed a single deadline," Walters said.
In an email from Matt Langston, who is with the Walters Administration, he said "SDE will be sending out allocations earlier than previous administrations."
Waldron said no one would know that because OSDE is silent.
"At State Department of Education there are very few people left in the building to process the federal funds so this can mean delays in service, it can mean lost of oversight," Waldron said.
Langston said OSDE will make an announcement on Monday.