Some Oklahoma lawmakers worried schools will lose millions in funding

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some lawmakers are worried Oklahoma schools could lose millions of dollars in funding. They said State Supt. Ryan Walters is dragging his feet on applying for federal grants.
In an email FOX23 obtained from lawmakers, last week the State Dept. of Education had not applied for $270 million in grants, but as of Friday the email states the department turned in their application for grants but are still $90 million short.
It goes on to say Walters lied to the Appropriations Committee on May 1 when he answered questions in front of the committee.
State Rep. John Waldron said lawmakers have put a line in the budget that specifically targets Walters after concerns of his office not applying for competitive grants.
The budget said "The State Department of Education shall not decline, refuse participation in or choose not to apply for any federal grant funding that had been received by the department prior to FY 2023 without joint approval from the Senate's President Pro-Tem and The Speaker of the House."
Rep. Mark McBride is worried our tax dollars will go to another state if federal grants aren't applied for.
Walters' office sent documents to FOX23 showing recent filings for grants totaling $184 million. His office texted FOX23 this statement:
"We've sent FOX23 a 72 page document outlining for their audience 184 million reasons why these allegations are fake news."
FOX23 obtained this email that was sent within OSDE, which Justin Holcomb, Walters's public information officer said “completely undermines McBrides verbal claims that somebody told him something. This is factual evidence of the truth.”
McBride said some of the Title I grants are missing applications which help low-income students. Waldron said if Walters doesn't comply and this budget is passed, they make look at other entities taking over some of the department's roles or take it a step further.
"Maybe we have to take the ultimate recourse and impeach the state superintendent," he said.
According to Walters’ team, Title I is not applied for but rather awarded on predetermined formula.
Gov. Stitt still needs to approve the budget. The legislature is in special session until mid-June to discuss the budget.