TULSA, Okla. — Some state lawmakers said they will be stepping in if Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) loses its accreditation next week.
They said they'll even consider possible impeachment of State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who is a Republican.
Representative Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said it's crazy for Walters to go against TPS' original recommendation of accreditation with deficiencies. She said she knows TPS has improvements to make but local control is the answer.
"Now you're talking about federal funding, you're talking about the economy and teachers who are already not respected and are leaving TPS," Goodwin said. "How about we go back to basics? So I'm concerned that if we don't, as Tulsa knows, this is about local control. We don't need takeovers or one person deciding who will be superintendent."
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said if the district loses accreditation on August 24, some lawmakers are stepping in.
"Working with our legislative leaders to see if Ryan Walters is the appropriate person to serve in the State Superintendent and remove him," Nichols said.
They also plan to see if civil rights of students are violated because the district serves the most minorities in the state.
Lawmakers will also look into changing the accreditation process.
"If TPS is punished, then that means any district that has a leader or school board that one man doesn't like can be stripped and that's not right for Oklahoma," he said.
Lawmakers are encouraging people to write letters to the State Department of Education's board members ahead of next week's meeting.