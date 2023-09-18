Some Oklahoma lawmakers are working to ban corporal punishment against students with disabilities.

OKLA. — After a bill proposed in effort to ban corporal punishment against students with disabilities did not pass during the last legislative session, some Oklahoma state lawmakers are pushing for the ban again next session.

This is a bipartisan effort by Representative John Talley and Democratic Senator Kay Floyd, who are conducting a study to bring experts in and show the effects of hitting a student with disabilities.
 
The study is to take place on Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 
 
Last legislative session, Talley's bill to ban corporal punishment against disabled students passed in the House, but stalled in the Senate. 
 
Talley said corporal punishment is still happening in Oklahoma. 
 
"We found that 63 schools in Oklahoma, mostly rural schools, still use it and used it in '21 and '22, 541 times," Talley said. "It's a big deal."
 
Talley spoke on wanting to ban corporal punishment against those with disabilities. 
 
"A student with cerebral palsy, a teacher gave a student two licks because he fell out of his wheel chair because they thought he was playing around," Talley said. "And a student with Down Syndrome got licks for hugging. It's not their fault they don't know what they're doing is wrong."

