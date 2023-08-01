Some Green Country high school athletes practicing in the triple-digit heat
Tanya Modersitzki
We're learning more on how districts are getting rid of lockers, making them a thing of the past. Read MoreIt's an end of an era for lockers at Owasso 7th Grade Center
Former Union Public Schools security guard and Jenks Public Schools substitute, Carlos Hopkins, was sentenced to 9 years in prison and 11 years suspended. Read MoreFormer Union security guard arrested for sex crimes, sentenced to 20 years
Work on a new business resource center and incubator will soon begin in north Tulsa.Big plans are in store near Pine and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard where the historic Moton hospital o… Read MoreHistoric Moton Hospital in north Tulsa transforming into business resource center
The University of Tulsa is preparing to welcome 151 National Merit scholars to campus as new students in August, marking more per capita than any other university in the country. Read MoreUniversity of Tulsa reports most National Merit scholars per capita in the country
U.S. Sen. James Lankford spoke about the defense bill, passport backlog and faith in the workplace. Read MoreVideo: Lankford talks with FOX23 while Senate out of session
Young scientists spent Tuesday learning valuable skills and having fun at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences campus. Read MoreVideo: Young scientists get hands-on experience at STEM camp
Young scientists spent Tuesday learning valuable skills and having fun at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. Read MoreYoung scientists get hands-on experience at STEM camp
One of the suspects is a convicted felon who has spent time in prison for multiple crimes, including robbery is still at large. Read MoreTulsa police say man robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman online
A Tulsa apartment complex near 71st and Mingo has been hit with multiple mail thefts, police said. Read MoreTulsa Police say apartment complex suffered multiple mail thefts
The community is saying they need a new police force. Read MoreVideo: Warner community concerned after police chief and 4 officers step down
People living in Warner, a small town about 20 minutes drive south of Muskogee, are voicing their concerns after they said the police chief and four officers stepped down. Read MoreWarner community concerned after 4 officers, police chief step down
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
