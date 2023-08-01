Union High School has put in place new protocols to try and handle the high temperatures.

TULSA, Okla. — Band student-athletes are bracing for a hot week ahead as they get ready for their first football game performance of the season.
 
The drumroll has started building up to the first game of Union High School's season. Besides the student-athletes padded up, they're sharing the field with the band team.
 
"It's very hard work just being out there in the sun, and having to do a thousand different things at once is real difficult," sophomore Owen Grass said.
 
Grass has played in band for five years, but marching band for three years. His band director, Charles Pisarra, said there's a lot of time and sweat they put into fine tuning their skills.
 
"Band student-athletes not just here, but all over the country, they really are musical athletes," Pisarro said. "From training in the winter in the weight room, to the summer months sweating like everyone else. We have dedicated students who go through the riggers of the season."
 
To beat the heat during these hot months, the band students are required to have a water jug, sunscreen, sunglasses, hats and wear loose clothing. Teachers are required to be heat-certified so they know how to handle heat-related emergencies. New this year for band students is an ice bath.
 
"This year is really our first go at it. We've talked about it for a couple years. My son is an athlete and said 'Dad, why don't you use that?' So we have it. No one's needed it yet, but it's ready incase," he said.
 
Also, still fairly new is the band and fine arts building Union finished before last football season. It allows students to split their summer practices up.
 
"In the morning hours when the sun isn't quite as intense, we are able to be outside. We have our parking lot field and of course the football field," Pisarra said.
 
Then for the afternoon, they head indoors.
 
"We're able to split our students up into smaller groups and work on more individual training and just music, versus in the morning, we're working on more of the marching band show," he said.
 
The first Union Football game is on August 24.

